Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the debate between the Congress and the CPM over credit for the Vizhinjam International Seaport, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan claimed that the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government had resolved all challenges and initiated the countdown for Kerala's ambitious project. He criticised the LDF government for failing to complete the rail and road connectivity required under the project.

“As per the tender, the state government is responsible for completing the road and rail connectivity to the port to facilitate container movement. These works were originally scheduled for completion by 2019. If the Pinarayi government had been keen on finishing the works, the port could have been commissioned by 2019,” said Satheesan.

Taking a dig at the LDF government, the Congress leader said the construction of the Vizhinjam port was being delayed and that the timeline for the project was being extended without any compensation being demanded. He added that the LDF government had delayed the project by over six years.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) raised this argument in response to the Chief Minister’s remark downplaying Oommen Chandy government's contribution to the Vizhinjam seaport project. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Pinarayi Vijayan said that merely laying the foundation stone was not enough for a project. Responding to this remark, Satheesan launched a scathing attack on the CM, asserting that the Chandy government had completed all formalities — including environmental clearance and a rehabilitation package for the development refugees — before laying the foundation stone. He sharply criticised the LDF government for not acknowledging Chandy's contributions to the project.

Satheesan to boycott Vizhinjam port inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday at 11 am. Satheesan has reiterated that he will not attend the event as a mark of protest against the LDF government. The state government extended an invitation to Satheesan following a controversy.

“They sent me an invitation letter. However, only ministers are allowed to address the event. Why should I attend when there is no opportunity to speak as a representative of the opposition? I have no complaints, but I will not attend the event,” he said.

He also criticised the LDF government for promoting the Vizhinjam port inauguration as part of its fourth anniversary celebrations. He added that the LDF government had not listed him as an invitee but had included BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“I have no issue with the LDF government celebrating its anniversary with the BJP. But the BJP leadership should clarify why they are participating in the LDF government’s celebrations,” said Satheesan, mocking both the BJP and the LDF.