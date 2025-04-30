Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has demanded that the Central government should give a befitting reply to the terror activities in Kashmir, which claimed the lives of innocent people and jeopardised national security.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said the country must be able to raise a strong resistance against all forms of terrorism and stand for brotherhood and humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister paid homage to those killed in the terrorist attack in Kashmir, including Ernakulam native Ramachandran. "We must resolve that we will not let another Pahalgam happen and move forward unitedly," he added.

Hinting at the Congress's criticism that the LDF government was taking credit for the Vizhinjam project inaugurated by Oommen Chandy, the chief minister said that laying the inauguration stone would not guarantee a shipping business. He said India would benefit from Vizhinjam Port.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also offered tributes to the late Pope Francis. Pinarayi said the Pope worked for the liberation of the poor and marginalised.