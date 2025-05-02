Ernakulam: The Kochi Corporation on Friday had suspended Engineering and Town Planning wing officer Swapna A after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) arrested her while receiving a bribe.

Issuing the suspension order, the Kochi Mayor said that Swapna had committed a very serious offence and added that the matter would be taken up with the Principal Director of the Local Self Government Department for further disciplinary action.

The VACB officials arrested Swapna within the city in broad daylight while receiving a bribe of ₹15,000 from a builder who had applied to get door numbers issued to his newly built three-storey apartments. Although the application was filed in January, the process was delayed due to various reasons cited by the official.

Even after making the changes directed by Swapna, the applicant did not receive the numbers. Instead, he was asked to pay a sum of ₹1 lakh as a bribe. Swapna wanted ₹5,000 each for the 20 apartments in the building. After bargaining, the amount was reduced to ₹15,000, i.e. ₹5,000 per floor.

The builder agreed to pay the amount and promptly lodged a complaint with the VACB. The police team handed over the notes to be paid to Swapna to the builder. Though he was called to three places, Swapna was not there to receive the money. Finally, she asked him to meet her at Vyttila. The Vigilance sleuths who were around caught her red-handed while accepting the money.