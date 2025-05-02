Palakkad: A mother and her two-year-old son died in a road accident near Kallekkad in Palakkad around 12 noon on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Anju (26) and her son, Sreejan.

The duo, accompanied by another woman, was travelling on a scooter from Palakkad to Ottapalam to visit the Varikkassery Mana when the vehicle lost control and skidded onto the road.

Although Anju and Sreejan were rushed to a nearby hospital, they could not be saved. Their bodies have been shifted to the Palakkad District Hospital for post-mortem. The third passenger is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"We are recording statements, and an FIR will be registered soon," said a police officer from the Palakkad Town North station.