Kochi: The Thrissur Rural Anti-Drug Squad, in coordination with the Kodakara Police, arrested a man and a woman for smuggling 180 grams of MDMA near the Kodakara flyover in Ernakulam, as part of Operation D-Hunt.

The accused Deepak Raju (30) of Vellangallur, Irinjalakuda, and Deekshitha (22) of Moothakunnam, North Paravur, were apprehended while walking towards a parked vehicle under the flyover after arriving from Bengaluru on an intercity bus. The operation was led by Rural DCB DySP Ullas Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepak, known by the alias "Dark Merchant", is a key distributor in the Irinjalakuda region. He was previously arrested in 2020 in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, for smuggling 10 kilograms of ganja after a road accident revealed the drugs. He was later released on bail. Despite his prior arrests for possession of hash oil and cannabis, Deepak allegedly continued drug trafficking after each release.