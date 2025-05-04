Thrissur: Revenue Minister K. Rajan asserted that he is not interested in creating controversies in this Thrissur Pooram by commenting on the 2024 Thrissur Pooram disruption case. Addressing the media in Thrissur on Sunday morning, the minister said that everyone is eagerly waiting to witness the grand Pooram on May 6.

“We will celebrate the Pooram together in all its fervour. I don't want to create any controversies until the Upacharam Chollal ceremony on May 7. We have made all arrangements to celebrate the Pooram without any disruptions,” said Rajan.

Commenting on his statement given to the probe team investigating the Thrissur Pooram disruption, Rajan noted that he had shared the same statement with both the investigation team and the media.

Meanwhile, he reiterated that ADGP MR Ajith Kumar did not answer his call when he tried to contact him amid the issues at the Pooram venue.

“The state government has ordered a three-tier probe into the Pooram disruption. I don’t know why my statement before the probe team is back in the headlines today. I can’t comment on the news now, as I haven’t watched any reports today. Since 6.30 am, I’ve been busy visiting the temples that are part of Khadaka Pooram,” the minister told the media.

Minister Rajan recorded his statement before the probe team, led by a DGP-rank official, regarding the 2024 Pooram disruption. ADGP Ajith Kumar is alleged to have been involved in the incident. In his statement to the probe team, Rajan reportedly claimed that Ajith Kumar did not intervene even after police allegedly misbehaved with devotees and mahouts at the temple grounds during the festival.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team is likely to question Ajith Kumar next week as part of the ongoing probe into the allegations against him.