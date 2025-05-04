Kannur: The Thalassery police seized 1.2 kilograms of ganja and 5.0435 grams of MDMA from a house in Thiruvangad during a raid conducted in the early hours of Saturday. The drugs were found hidden in the puja room of the house. The accused is identified as Rinil R M.

Acting on a tip-off, the police reached the house. As the team approached, a man opened the door while another—reportedly Rinil—fled through the back door. His brother, Prajeel, was present at the scene.

During the search, officers recovered ganja concealed beneath the puja room. They also seized additional six small plastic packets of ganja, a digital weighing scale, and rolling papers. A plastic packet containing 5.0435 grams of MDMA was also found.

Police took Prajeel into custody for questioning. He allegedly confessed that Rinil regularly stored and sold narcotics from the house and many used to visit the premises to buy drugs. However, he claimed he was unaware of the contraband’s presence and denied any involvement in it.

Authorities have registered a case under Sections 20(b)(ii)(B) and 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A search is underway to trace Rinil, who remains at large.