Malappuram: Renowned social worker KV Rabiya, recognised for her tireless efforts in promoting literacy, passed away at a private hospital in Kottakkal on Sunday. She was 59. Manorama News reported that she had been battling cancer for a long time.

The nation honoured the social worker with the highest civilian honour, Padma Shri, in 2022.

Rabiya also received the Government of India’s National Youth Award in 1994 for her contributions to society. In January 2001, she was conferred the first Kannagi Sthree Shakti Puraskar (1999) in recognition of her work toward uplifting and empowering women.

Born to Tirurangadi natives Kariveppil Moosakkutty and Biyachutty Hajjumma on February 25, 1966, Rabiya completed her schooling at Chandappadi GLP School and Tirurangadi Government School. She contracted polio at 15 and has used a wheelchair since. Though she enrolled in a pre-degree course at PSMO College in Tirurangadi, health issues forced her to drop out. However, she was determined not to give up and became a prominent literacy worker in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complete literacy mission launched in Kerala marked a turning point in her life. In June 1992, she began a campaign for adult literacy for illiterate people of all ages at Tirurangadi, near her native place of Vellilakkad in Malappuram district. Through her dedicated work she introduced hundreds of illiterate people to the world of letters.

She started a volunteer organisation named Chalanam' (motion) and became active in social work in the fields of continuing education, health awareness, and rehabilitation of physically disabled people.She was diagnosed with cancer in 2000. Her woes didn't end there. Four years later, at the age of 38, Rabiya fell and broke her spine, leaving her paralysed from the neck down.

Rabiya dedicated her life to advancing society, despite the physical challenges she faced. She wrote four books, including her autobiography 'Swapnagalkku Chirakukalund' ('Dreams Have Wings'). She used the income from book royalties to cover her medical expenses.

She is married to Bankalath Muhammad.