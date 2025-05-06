Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has stayed an order of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) that mandated collecting higher PF contributions from beneficiaries opting for higher pensions. While granting the stay, the court also directed the EPFO to explain the rationale behind denying higher pensions to eligible beneficiaries.

The High Court order was issued by Justice S Easwaran on a petition filed by R Pushpa and others who retired from service at Cochin Refineries. The petitioners had submitted the option for higher pension along with the employer. After the EPFO approved the higher option, the petitioners contributed over ₹16 lakh, but were denied higher pension on retirement. Instead, they were served notices to show reasons for not being entitled to statutory pension.

Advocate S Krishnamoorthy, appearing for the petitioners, argued before the court that EPFO had demanded ₹16 lakh from his clients on approving higher options after examining all documents. As per the EPFO website, higher pension was denied to the petitioners on February 10, 2025, even after receiving the contribution. The court directed the petitioners or the EPFO to produce a copy of this order, and posted the case for May 21.