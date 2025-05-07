Malappuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate this year’s state-level Hajj camps and lay the foundation stone for the Kannur Hajj House on Friday. The Hajj camp has been set up at the new cargo complex of Kannur Airport.

Preparations are also complete at the Karipur Hajj Camp, from where the first flight carrying pilgrims will depart on Saturday. Both buildings of the Hajj House are fully equipped, and all necessary facilities have been arranged at the airport to ensure a smooth travel experience.

This year, 16,194 pilgrims will travel under the coordination of the State Hajj Committee, including 348 pilgrims from other states. Of the total, 6,630 are men and 9,564 are women. Departures include 5,393 via Kozhikode (Karipur), 5,990 via Kochi, and 4,811 via Kannur. Additionally, 24 pilgrims from Kerala will depart from embarkation points in other states.

Among them, 512 are above 65 years, and 2,311 are women without a mahram — both groups received direct allotments. The rest fall under the general category. Last year (2024), 18,200 pilgrims travelled from Kerala.

The first flight from Kozhikode, Air India Express IX 3011, is scheduled to depart at 1.10 am on May 10, carrying 172 pilgrims (77 men and 95 women). It is expected to land in Saudi Arabia at 4.35 am local time. Another flight at 4.30 pm the same day will reach by 8.00 pm. A total of 31 Air India Express flights (each with 173 seats) are scheduled from Karipur, with a maximum of three flights per day. The final outbound flight is on May 22, and return journeys via Madinah are planned between June 25 and July 10.

Separate accommodation, meals, basic amenities, and prayer facilities have been arranged for men and women in the Hajj Camp buildings. Passports and documents will be distributed through the Hajj Cell. Pilgrims will be assembled in the camp hall three hours before departure for final instructions and then taken to the airport by special buses.

A total of 106 volunteers will accompany the pilgrims this year. A residential training session was held for them last month.

To coordinate travel arrangements, a joint meeting involving the Hajj Committee, Airport Authority, Customs, Immigration, CISF, and Air India Express was held at the Hajj House, where airport facilities were reviewed.