Kochi: Amid the simmering tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, ex-service persons have been called for voluntary duties at the Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram “in the event of a hot war scenario”.

Retired service personnel who wish to volunteer for rear area duties at the military station have been requested to register their names at the Polyclinic, Thiruvananthapuram, under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Volunteer personnel are being sought for rear area duties at Pangode Military Station and its affiliated institutions, to be activated in the event of a hot war scenario. Willing and physically fit ex-servicemen who are ready to serve the nation once again in this capacity are requested to register their names at the ECHS Polyclinic, Trivandrum without delay. Your continued commitment and service to the country are deeply valued,” a communication issued by the officer-in-charge (OIC), ECHS Polyclinic Trivandrum said.

Col (retd) P G Suresh Kumar, OIC ECHS, confirmed to Onmanorama that the communication was issued as per instructions from the military station. It was issued on Tuesday, the day before the Indian military struck back at terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor'. The officer said the notice has received responses from many ex-servicemen. The missive is seen by military observers as part of the force’s preparedness in case of the escalation of the tension on the borders.

ADVERTISEMENT

In military parlance, rear duties refer to non-combat roles that support the frontline troops. The duties include functions relating to disaster management, logistics, administration and medical care. Those selected are deployed for such duties, usually in the event of serving military personnel have to be moved for other operations.

Also Read Pahalgam terror victim Shubham Dwivedi's wife thanks PM Modi for Operation Sindoor

An office-bearer of the Kerala State Ex-Service League, on condition of anonymity, said that a similar missive was issued during the 1971 Indo-Pak war but there was no such communication during the 1999 Kargil operations.