Following the Union Home Ministry's directive amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions, all 14 districts in Kerala are conducting a civil defence mock drill. Civil Defence officials started the exercise at 4 pm to assess various aspects of civil defence preparedness. Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak has urged the public, institutions, and organisations to cooperate with the drill, remain vigilant, and avoid panic.

In Kochi, the mock drill is being held at the District Collectorate, Marine Drive, Kochin Shipyard and BCG Tower, Thammanam. In Thiruvananthapuram, Vikas Bhavan and Lulu Mall witnessed the drill.

Instructions to be followed during the Civil Defence Mock Drill:

Community-Level Guidelines

• Residents’ associations and panchayats (at ward level) must appoint mock drill wardens.

• Ensure all residents receive civil defence blackout instructions.

• If necessary, use public announcement systems at places of worship to alert citizens.

• Conduct ward-level mock drills.

• Keep first-aid kits ready at schools, basements, community halls, and other key locations.

• Community volunteers must assist vulnerable individuals during the blackout. Follow instructions from mock drill wardens. Remain indoors and avoid panic.

Household-Level Guidelines

• Switch off all lights during the mock drill. If emergency lighting is needed, use thick cardboard or curtains to prevent light from escaping through windows.

• Avoid using mobile phones or light-emitting devices near windows.

• Keep battery- or solar-powered torches, glow sticks, and radios ready.

• When the siren sounds at 4pm on May 7, ensure all lights in homes, offices, and institutions are turned off.

• Prepare a household first-aid kit including essential medicines, a torch, drinking water, and dry food.

• Identify the safest area inside the house and relocate there during the blackout.

• Conduct a family-level mock drill with all household members.

• Understand siren signals: a long siren indicates a warning; a short siren signals all-clear.

• Individuals in public places must move into nearby buildings for safety.

• Use radio or television to stay informed with official updates.

• Switch off gas and electrical appliances immediately after the blackout siren to prevent fire hazards.

• Ensure the safety of children and pets during the blackout period.