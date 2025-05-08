Ex-MLA Rajendran’s property taken over by Revenue dept, set to become Tehsildar’s office
Former Devikulam MLA Rajendran’s house taken over by Revenue Dept in Munnar. Property to become Tehsildar’s office as per court ruling
Munnar: The Revenue Department, under heavy police protection, took possession of a property and house previously occupied by former Devikulam MLA S Rajendran in Ikka Nagar on Wednesday morning.
The 5.68 cents of land and the house, located under Survey Number 912 near Ikka Nagar, were taken over by a team led by Special Tehsildar M Harikumar. Following the proceedings, a board was placed on the property declaring it as the office of the Special Tehsildar for Land Allotment, Devikulam.
The revenue team completed the takeover within two and a half hours.
The action followed a directive from Idukki District Collector V Vigneshwari, which was issued after the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by Rajendran challenging the acquisition. Rajendran currently resides at a house located just 400 metres away from the seized property.
According to Harikumar, a decision on whether the existing damaged building can be repurposed as the Tehsildar’s office will be taken by the Land Allotment Tehsildar.
Responding to the development, Rajendran said a review petition has already been filed in the High Court. "A complaint has also been submitted to the District Collector against the takeover. I am currently in Tamil Nadu in connection with my daughter’s wedding," he added.