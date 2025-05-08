Munnar: The Revenue Department, under heavy police protection, took possession of a property and house previously occupied by former Devikulam MLA S Rajendran in Ikka Nagar on Wednesday morning.

The 5.68 cents of land and the house, located under Survey Number 912 near Ikka Nagar, were taken over by a team led by Special Tehsildar M Harikumar. Following the proceedings, a board was placed on the property declaring it as the office of the Special Tehsildar for Land Allotment, Devikulam.

The revenue team completed the takeover within two and a half hours.

The action followed a directive from Idukki District Collector V Vigneshwari, which was issued after the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by Rajendran challenging the acquisition. Rajendran currently resides at a house located just 400 metres away from the seized property.

According to Harikumar, a decision on whether the existing damaged building can be repurposed as the Tehsildar’s office will be taken by the Land Allotment Tehsildar.

Responding to the development, Rajendran said a review petition has already been filed in the High Court. "A complaint has also been submitted to the District Collector against the takeover. I am currently in Tamil Nadu in connection with my daughter’s wedding," he added.