Kannur: As India is on high alert amid the escalating tensions with Pakistan, the Kerala government has decided to suspend its fourth anniversary celebration. Addressing an event in Kannur on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state government will suspend its planned events in the remaining six districts. Cultural programmes, which were to be held as part of exhibition fairs, will also not take place. The state took the move as a mark of respect and solidarity with the central government and armed forces during a time of national concern.

Pinarayi said that the state stands firmly with the country and supports the measures being taken at the national level. He also criticised Pakistan for extending full support to terrorists and attempting to create trouble for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In this situation, it is our duty as Indians to set aside our differences and come together to protect the integrity, sovereignty, and security of our nation," he said.