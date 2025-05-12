Thrissur: The Thrissur District and Sessions Court on Monday sentenced six individuals affiliated with PFI to double life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of CITU union worker Shamir alias ‘Nachu’. The court also imposed a fine of ₹13 lakh.

Shamir was hacked to death in broad daylight on October 22, 2021, around 3.30 pm, by the accused, who arrived in an autorickshaw. The motive was political rivalry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court convicted Vettukaparambil Shahjahan, Valiyakath Shabeer, and Parikkunnu Amal Saleeh for carrying out the murder, while Valiyakath Shihas, Kattuparambil Navas, and Pokkakkillath Sainudeen were found guilty of conspiracy.

The prosecution examined 68 witnesses and submitted 207 documents and over 22 material pieces of evidence. Crucial to the conviction were phone records from October 15, 2021, CCTV footage of a meeting at Shihas's residence, and cyber forensic and DNA reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mannuthy Police investigated the case. District Public Prosecutor KB Sunilkumar and Advocate Lijimadhu represented the prosecution.