Kannur: Two suspected steel bombs were recovered on Tuesday from a private land in Muliyathode near Panoor.

The bombs were found at the same location as the 2024 Panoor bomb blast, which killed one person and seriously injured another.

According to police, the landowner was alerted by his brother, who spotted the suspected explosives while visiting the property with workers to harvest coconuts and clear the area.

Bomb squad personnel retrieved two small steel containers, placing them in a bucket of sand before taking them away for inspection. Visuals aired on TV showed the operation in progress.

Police have also deployed bomb and dog squads in the area to search for any additional explosive materials.