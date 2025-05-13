The Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association has expelled senior advocate Beyline Das following his alleged brutal assault on a junior lawyer in Vanchiyoor on Tuesday.

The incident, which left the young advocate with serious injuries to her cheeks and eyes, reportedly occurred after a dispute broke out between two junior lawyers. The woman advocate was rushed to the General Hospital with facial injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Bar Association president Pallichal Pramod confirmed the expulsion and expressed support for the woman lawyer. “This is the first time the association has heard of such an incident involving Beyline Das, and we acted promptly. We stand in full solidarity with the junior advocate.

“Our members were with her throughout, including during her treatment at the hospital,” he said. Onmanorama reached out to Beyline Das for comment but did not receive a response.