Thrissur: A fire broke out at the Royals Flour Mill near the National Highway in Puthukkad around midnight on Tuesday. The blaze quickly spread through the two-storey building, destroying machinery and other items worth lakhs.

The mill is owned by Thazhatheth Rajan, a native of the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearby residents were the first to notice the blaze and promptly alerted the fire force. A major disaster was averted as the flames did not reach two gas cylinders stored at the back of the mill.

Preliminary investigations point to a short circuit as the cause of the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two units from Puthukkad and Chalakudy Fire Station were deployed to the scene. After an hour and a half, the fire was brought under control. Senior Fire and Rescue Officer TG Jayakumar of the Puthukkad fire force led the team.

Residents also pitched in with the rescue operations, working alongside the Pudukkad Police and panchayat member Sebi Kodiyan.