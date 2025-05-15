Assault on woman lawyer: Police arrest Beyline Das in TVM
Thumba Police apprehended him from Station Kadavu here, reported Manorama News.
Thumba Police apprehended him from Station Kadavu here, reported Manorama News.
Thumba Police apprehended him from Station Kadavu here, reported Manorama News.
Thiruvananthapuram: Police arrested advocate Beyline Das in connection with the alleged assault of a young woman lawyer. Thumba Police apprehended him from Station Kadavu here, reported Manorama News.
The case reportedly left the woman advocate with serious facial injuries. It occurred following a dispute between two junior advocates at Das' office, which escalated into physical violence. The injured woman was rushed to the General Hospital for treatment.
Police have registered a case against Das under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman), and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).