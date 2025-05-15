Kannur: CPM and Youth Congress workers clashed here on Wednesday during a protest march led by YC state president and MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

The march was organised in protest against the alleged vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue that had been installed in the area by the Congress party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tensions escalated as the march reached Malappattam, with both groups reportedly hurling stones and bottles at each other. The confrontation led to a volatile situation that persisted for several hours.

The Congress alleged that CPM workers instigated the violence and deliberately targeted senior leaders, including former KPCC president and sitting MP K Sudhakaran. The CPM has not issued any public response to the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel attempted to disperse the crowd, but the clashes continued. In response, Mamkootathil and other Youth Congress members staged a sit-in on the road.

Later at night, the members claimed that the under-construction Gandhi statue at Malappattam was vandalised again.