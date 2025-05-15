Palakkad: The Kerala government has invited tenders for a major infrastructure development project under the Palakkad Smart City initiative, which is part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

The Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) issued a release on Wednesday saying that tenders have been invited to develop infrastructure in the Puthussery Central and Kannambra areas of the Palakkad Smart City (Integrated Manufacturing Cluster).

"The first-phase package, estimated at ₹1,100 crore, is targeted for completion within four years. The estimated cost covers development activities on 1,400 acres of already acquired land. The tender is for an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract, encompassing design, construction, and maintenance," the release said.

It further noted that the key infrastructure components of the project include internal roads, drainage systems, bridges, water supply networks, fire-fighting systems, water reuse systems, sewer lines, power distribution systems, a sewage treatment plant, an industrial effluent collection system, and an effluent treatment plant.

The master plan and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project have already been completed. Implementation will be coordinated by the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd (KICDC).

The KICDC is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed jointly by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and the Government of Kerala, with equal equity participation, it added.

So far, the state government has spent ₹1,489 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for land acquisition. The central government will invest ₹1,789.92 crore for infrastructure development in the project area, the release said.

"The central share will be disbursed in phases as the state government hands over the acquired land to the SPV. In December 2024, the first tranche of equity was transferred to the SPV by the state and central governments — 110 acres of land and ₹104.5 crore, respectively," it said.

The release also said that the second tranche of equity — ₹209 crore from the Centre and 220 acres of land by KINFRA as state equity — was transferred in March 2025.