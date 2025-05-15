Thrissur: The vicar of St Joseph's Church in Pathiyaram, Erumapetty, was found hanging in his bedroom on Wednesday. The deceased is Leo Puthur (32), a native of Perinchery. Father Leo had taken charge as vicar at the church on October 22.

At around 12.30 pm, the sacristan went to the vicar’s residence to ring the church bell but couldn’t find him. Upon informing the trustee, the latter checked through the window of the vicar's bedroom, which is adjacent to the church, and found Father Leo hanging.

Church staff and local residents immediately alerted the police. The Erumapetty police arrived at the scene and initiated the necessary procedures. Father Leo Puthur, who had been ordained six years ago, was serving in his first posting as vicar at the Pathiyaram Church. Further investigation is underway.