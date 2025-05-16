Kochi: A narcotics case accused, arrested by the Perumbavoor police, turned out to be a child abuser with the cops finding a video of a heinous act committed by him from his phone.

The 33-year-old man, a native of Thandekkad in Vengola panchayat, was slapped with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the police discovered a video of him molesting a small girl on his phone. The five-year-old girl was identified as his relative.

The youth was held with ganja in his possession from his area on Friday during an anti-narcotics drive. He was slapped with charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was eligible for bail in the case as he was in possession of only a small quantity of ganja in legal terms. However, he has been remanded for 14 days in judicial custody in the POCSO case.

“We came across the crime while examining his phone as part of the probe into the NDPS case. He first denied abusing the child, but then admitted it when we showed the visuals to him. We will seek him in custody for further interrogation,” a police officer said.

The police said there was only one such video in his phone. The police said the accused only filmed the incident.