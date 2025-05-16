Thiruvananthapuram: Fishermen staged a massive protest at Muthalapozhi harbour in Perumathura on Friday, demanding effective dredging to remove the sand that has once again started to choke the estuary. The protest, which began around 9 am, intensified in the afternoon, leading to a blockade of the coastal road and a clash with police.

Agitated protesters surrounded the Harbour Engineering Department office, alleging inaction despite repeated requests. During the blockade, some protestors reportedly broke the office's windowpanes, following which police intervened, leading to a clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishing activities in the region have become increasingly dangerous due to heavy sand accumulation at the harbour mouth. Fishermen and trade unions allege that the government's failure to carry out timely and effective dredging has turned the harbour into a death trap, especially after the construction of the Vizhinjam International Seaport. Several boats have reportedly capsized in recent weeks due to submerged sandbanks.

Muthalapozhi, located where the Vamanapuram River and Kadinamkulam Lake converge into the Arabian Sea, is a critical fishing hub in the region. The Centre had recently approved a comprehensive development plan for the harbour, but locals say no substantial progress has been made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen warned that the protest would continue until the government ensured regular, scientific dredging to restore safe passage for boats.