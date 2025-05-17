Kochi: A woman was killed after being struck by lightning in Kalamassery here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Laila (55), a resident of Karippasserymukal. The incident occurred while she was returning home with her family after attending a wedding function.



Though she was rushed to hospital, doctors could not save her. Her husband Abbas sustained serious injuries in the lightning strike and is currently undergoing treatment at a medical college hospital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala from May 16 to 20. Similar weather is expected over Lakshadweep from May 18 to 20.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall across Kerala’s northern districts until Tuesday, issuing orange and yellow alerts for several regions and warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm in 24 hours) is likely at isolated places in Kerala between May 16 and 18, and again on May 22. Lakshadweep is also expected to receive heavy rain on May 20.

Yellow alerts

May 17: Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

May 18: Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.



May 19: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad



May 20: Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram



Orange alerts



May 19: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod



May 20: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod



The IMD defines a yellow alert as a warning for heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm.

Squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 35–45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is also forecast along and off the Kerala coast till May 20. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these seas from May 18 to 20 due to unsafe conditions. Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious during thunderstorms and to follow safety advisories issued by the local administration.