Thiruvananthapuram: A Yemeni national who was employed as a chef in a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram was sentenced to undergo imprisonment till rising of the court for watching and sharing child pornography here on Saturday. The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) Judge Rekha R also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict, Abdullah Ali Abdo Al Hadad, 60. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for another month.

The incident happened in 2020. The Sub Inspector of Vanchiyoor police station received information that content related to child sexual exploitation and abusive pictures was being viewed by a person at a restaurant in Enchakkal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police seized the mobile phone from Abdullah, and an FIR was registered. When the phone was examined, videos were not found. Later the phone was sent for detailed forensic examination and porn videos were retrieved.

The case was that the accused stored child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) on his mobile phone and shared the content. The accused was found guilty of offences under the Information Technology Act and POCSO. When the accused was heard, he said that he suffered from heart disease and since his passport was in the custody of the court, he could not visit the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court considered the mitigating circumstances such as absence of criminal antecedents against him, his age and the fact that he was in India for the past 10 years.

Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan appeared for the prosecution.