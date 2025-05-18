Kozhikode: Koduvally Police have taken two individuals into custody in connection with the abduction of Anoos Roshan, a youth from Kizhakkoth, on Sunday.

The apprehended are the registered owners of the two-wheeler used by two members of the seven-member gang that arrived at Anoos’ house, and the man who collected the vehicle from the RC owner’s friend and handed it over to the abductors. Police have not released the names of those in custody.

Officials also seized the two-wheeler used in the crime and confirmed that the search for Anoos and the vehicle used in the abduction is underway. The abduction took place on Saturday afternoon when the gang reached Anoos’ residence.

The abductors initially attempted to take his father, Abdul Rasheed. However, when Anoos intervened, they forced him into a car and fled the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, two of the gang members arrived on a two-wheeler, followed by a white Swift car. Police suspect that financial disputes involving Anoos’ brother, Ajmal Roshan, may have triggered the abduction.