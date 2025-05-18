Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEB) has implemented a steep hike in rates for charging electric vehicles at its charging stations from 4 pm to 9 am, when the power consumption is at its maximum. In fact, the new rates are almost double that of the existing ones and are higher than those at private charging stations.

KSEB introduced the new rates based on a directive from the Ministry of Power, Government of India to reduce the rate for charging between 9 am and 4 pm to 70 per cent of the normal rate in order to encourage charging during day hours and impose 130 per cent of the normal from 4 pm to 9 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the new rates, a consumer would have to spend an additional Rs 4.13 per unit for fast charging during the day hours and Rs 12.07 at nighttime (4 pm – 9 am).

Meanwhile, offering some relief to consumers, KSEB has announced a slight decrease in rates for slow charging during daytime.

ADVERTISEMENT

New rates at KSEB charging stations (per unit)

9 am to 4 pm

AC (slow charger): Rs 8.5 (Rs 10.03, including 18% GST)

DC (fast charger): Rs 16.5 (Rs 19.47, including GST)

4 pm to 9 am

AC (slow): Rs 14.23 (Rs 16.79, including GST)

DC (fast): Rs 23.23 (Rs 27.41, including GST)

KSEB’s old rates

AC (slow): Rs 9 (Rs 10.62, including GST)

DC, AC (fast): Rs 13 (Rs 15.34, including GST)

Rates at private charging stations (including GST)

9 am to 4 pm

AC (slow): Rs 10.03.

DC (fast): Rs 17.98

4 pm to 9 am

AC (slow): Rs 16.78

DC (fast): Rs 24.64.