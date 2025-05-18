Kochi: The Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo Season 5 concluded at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor on Sunday. The four-day event witnessed an impressive turnout, attracting over 10,000 visitors from within and outside Kerala.



The expo, held in collaboration with the State Department of Industries and Kerala Commerce, Bake One (Kerala Bakery Owners Forum) and Bake (Bakers Association Kerala), provided a dynamic platform for businesses and innovators. Thousands of visitors booked machines from various stalls, indicating strong participation and engagement.

Highlights of the fair included a fair of household equipment and appliances and a delectable culinary showcase by the renowned Kozhikode Paragon Hotel.

A series of seminars and expert-led classes on key industry topics were held alongside the expo, providing valuable knowledge-sharing opportunities for entrepreneurs and professionals.

SBI was the banking partner. Excel Refrigeration was the bakery machinery and kitchen equipment partner while Green Guard was the agro machinery partner. SehaGarden International Hospital (healthcare), SIDBI (MSME) and Paragon (food) were the other partners.