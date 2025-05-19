Thiruvananthapuram: Advocate Beyline Das, who was arrested in connection with the alleged assault of junior lawyer Shyamily Justin, was granted bail on Monday. The bail was granted by Judge Revitha K G of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court XI, four days after Das was taken into custody. He was arrested by the Thumba Police on Thursday from Station Kadavu and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by the court on Friday.

Das has been accused of manhandling Shyamily Justin during an attempt to resolve a dispute between two junior advocates at his office. The altercation reportedly escalated into violence, leaving her with serious facial injuries. She was rushed to the General Hospital for treatment.

Police have charged Das under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman), and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). His arrest came hours after his lawyer, Dileep Sathyan, filed an anticipatory bail plea in the sessions court.

Justin’s family alleged that efforts were being made to shield Das from legal action. They also denied claims that she had attacked the senior lawyer, calling the allegations an attempt to help Das obtain bail. Following the registration of the police case on Wednesday, the Kerala Bar Council barred Das from practising law and initiated an inquiry into the incident.