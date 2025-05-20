Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall over the coming week, ahead of the southwest monsoon's arrival. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for four districts as intense rain lashed various parts of the state.



According to the latest IMD update, an orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. A yellow alert is in place for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

Isolated places in Kerala are very likely to receive heavy (7–11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12–20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall on May 20, 23, and 24. They are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on May 21, 22, and 25.

The IMD has already forecast that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Kerala by May 27, ahead of the usual onset date of June 1.

Yellow alert

May 21: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

May 22: Kannur, Kasaragod

May 23: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Orange alert

May 23: Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall (11–20 cm in 24 hours), while a yellow alert signals heavy rainfall (6–11 cm in 24 hours).