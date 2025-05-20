Four wild boars were shot down at Kattaikonam in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits on Monday night. This is the first time wild boars have been killed within the city limits. The boars were killed as per the shooting orders issued by Mayor Arya Rajendran. Health officials at the Kazhakootam zonal office said that wild boars are being repeatedly spotted at Kattaikonam, Kazhakootam and Chanthavila.

The corporation has a panel of three licensed shooters. Two other boars were also shot at on Monday night but have managed to escape. In 2022, the state government empowered the local bodies in the state to take action against wild boars, which posed a threat to human life and property. Honorary wildlife wardens were assigned the power to make appropriate decisions. It was also directed that the carcass should be disposed of scientifically.

"During the past few months, wild boars have caused extensive damage to farming. Besides, there have been attacks on pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. We decided to seek an order from the corporation to gun them down in the wake of the growing menace. Vegetable farms and plantain cultivation have been destroyed by wild boars at Kattaikonam," said corporation councillor D Ramesan.