Kozhikode: The Koduvally police on Wednesday released photographs of three individuals suspected to be involved in the abduction of 23-year-old Anoos Roshan, allegedly kidnapped from his home in Kizhakkoth near Koduvally on Saturday afternoon.



The suspects have been identified as Shabeer alias Shibu, Jaffer, and Niyas. The police have appealed to the public for information regarding the suspects and two vehicles believed to have been used in the crime — a white Maruti Swift car (KL-10-BA-9794) and a scooter (KL-20-Q-8164).

The case is registered as Crime No. 432/25 at the Koduvally Police Station. Police have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and contact the station immediately.

The victim, Anoos Roshan, son of Abdul Rasheed M K and a resident of Ayikkottil House, was abducted in broad daylight in the presence of his family members. According to relatives, the armed gang initially attempted to abduct his father. When Anoos intervened, he was forcibly pulled into the vehicle and driven away.

Local panchayat member Ashraf V P said the gang had previously visited the family and issued threats, allegedly over a financial dispute involving Anoos’s elder brother, Ajmal Roshan. Ajmal, who was working in a Gulf country, is currently in India but reportedly out of contact for over a month. CCTV footage from the area captured images of a car used in the crime. The family also recovered a knife believed to have been left behind by the gang during the abduction.

Police said a search operation is underway to trace the missing youth and that further legal proceedings are being initiated.