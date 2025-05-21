Palakkad: A 56-year-old woman was allegedly suffocated to death by her husband at their residence in Othalur, Thrithala, on Tuesday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the deceased, Usha Nandini, had been bedridden for a long time due to illness. Her husband, Muraleedharan (57), reportedly suffocated her using a pillow unable to find a cure for her. The incident is believed to have occurred between 8.00 am and 10.15 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muraleedharan has been booked under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and is currently in police custody. Thrithala Sub-Inspector Subash M said the inquest procedures are ongoing.