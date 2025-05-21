Alappuzha: Two 16-year-old girls who went missing from a private child welfare centre in Arookutty in Alappuzha district were found on Wednesday.

Surya and Shivakami went missing from Disha Karunya Kendram early on May 19. According to Poochackal police station officials, they found Surya from Haripad, while Shivakami was spotted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Shornur railway station.

Police officials said that the girls will be produced before the Alappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday. The Court will decide who gets the custody of the children, officials added.