General Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the results at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the results at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the results at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

The results of the Higher Secondary (DHSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) examinations in Kerala were announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday. The pass percentage for HSE stood at 77.81% compared to 78.69% last year. The SAY exam will be held from June 23-27.

The pass percentage in VHSE is 70.6%. Of the 26,178 students who appeared for the exam, 18,340 have qualified for higher studies.
A total of 4,44,807 candidates had registered for the Plus Two exams this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pass percentage (HSE)

  • Overall: 77.81%
  • Science stream: 83.25%
  • Humanities: 69.16%
  • Commerce: 74.21%
  • Aided schools: 82.16%
  • Unaided schools: 75.91%

Plus Two Result 2025 Kerala websites

ADVERTISEMENT

How to check DHSE result 2025

  • Visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/
  • Click on “HSE Results 2025”
  • Enter your “Register Number” and “Date of Birth”
  • Press “Submit”
  • Download and save the result for future reference

How to check VHSE Result 2025

  • Visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/
  • Click on “VHSE Results 2025 ”
  • Enter your “Register Number” and “Date of Birth”
  • Press “Submit”
  • Download and save the result for future reference
ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium

DHSE, VHSE Plus Two Result 2025- School-wise

  • To get school-wise results, visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/
  • Click on “HSE Results 2025” or  “VHSE Results 2025”
  • Click on the “Schoolwise Result” option on the top bar
  • Enter your “School Code”
  • Press “Submit”
  • Download and save the result for future reference
  • How to find your school code | Click here