Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Pass percentage at 77.81%, SAY exam on June 23
General Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the results at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.
The results of the Higher Secondary (DHSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) examinations in Kerala were announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday. The pass percentage for HSE stood at 77.81% compared to 78.69% last year. The SAY exam will be held from June 23-27.
The pass percentage in VHSE is 70.6%. Of the 26,178 students who appeared for the exam, 18,340 have qualified for higher studies.
A total of 4,44,807 candidates had registered for the Plus Two exams this year.
Pass percentage (HSE)
- Overall: 77.81%
- Science stream: 83.25%
- Humanities: 69.16%
- Commerce: 74.21%
- Aided schools: 82.16%
- Unaided schools: 75.91%
Plus Two Result 2025 Kerala websites
How to check DHSE result 2025
- Visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/
- Click on “HSE Results 2025”
- Enter your “Register Number” and “Date of Birth”
- Press “Submit”
- Download and save the result for future reference
How to check VHSE Result 2025
- Visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/
- Click on “VHSE Results 2025 ”
- Enter your “Register Number” and “Date of Birth”
- Press “Submit”
- Download and save the result for future reference
DHSE, VHSE Plus Two Result 2025- School-wise
- To get school-wise results, visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/
- Click on “HSE Results 2025” or “VHSE Results 2025”
- Click on the “Schoolwise Result” option on the top bar
- Enter your “School Code”
- Press “Submit”
- Download and save the result for future reference
- How to find your school code | Click here