Orange alert in 2 Kerala districts today, rain to intensify in next 3 days
Kerala is set for wet weather with multiple districts placed under orange and yellow alerts over three consecutive days.
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts across several districts in Kerala from May 22 to May 25 due to expected rainfall activity. Today, a yellow alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod, signalling the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. On Thursday, an orange alert is in place for Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Idukki.
Certain parts of Kerala are expected to receive heavy (7–11 cm) to very heavy (12–20 cm) rainfall, particularly on May 23 and 24. The IMD has predicted that the southwest monsoon may reach Kerala by May 23, almost a week earlier than its typical onset date of June 1.
Alerts
May 22: Yellow- Kannur, Kasaragod
May 23: Orange- Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki; Yellow- Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
May 24: Orange- Kozhikode, Wayanad Kannur, Kasaragod, Yellow- Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram
May 25: Orange- Kozhikode, Wayanad Kannur, Kasaragod, Yellow- Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram
An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.