Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has relaxed road tax for two vehicles of the Indian Air Force. Special Secretary, Transport Department, P B Nooh, exempted two vehicles, Mahindra Scorpio and a Bajaj motor cycle from payment of road tax through a notification issued on May 20. The vehicles will be registered in the name of Commanding Officer, 10 Air Force Liaison Unit, Southern Air Command, Akkulam,Thiruvananthapuram.

The exemption has been granted based on the condition that vehicles shall solely be used for the official purpose of the unit. The government relaxed payment of tax, invoking the relevant section under the Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1976, and citing that it is being done in the public interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commanding Officer had earlier requested the state government to exempt the vehicles from road tax payment.As per section 22 of the act, if the government is satisfied that it is necessary to exempt or reduce tax in the public interest, it can do so by a notification in the Gazette.