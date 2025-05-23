The Guruvayur Devaswom has decided to annul the rule of removing shirt by Guruvayur temple devotees before entering the Anna Lakshmy hall for prasada oottu, feeding of the blessed food.

The decision was taken at the Devaswom board meeting on Thursday. Devotees entering the Anna Lakshmy Hall for the prasadam will no longer be required to remove their shirts, unlike the requirement for entering the main temple.

The board has also issued a directive that those serving the prasadam will be required to wear a cap or head covering. The governing body also decided to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Chembai Music Festival extensively.

The festival will be held at five centres - Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Guruvayur, Vaikom, and Palakkad. A sum of Rs 10 lakh has have been earmarked for the event. A welcome committee will be formed on the 30th.

Work has begun on preparing a master plan for the development of the Guruvayur Temple. Presentation of the master plan drafts has been reviewed by the Devaswom Chairman V K Vijayan, administrator, K P Vinayan, among others.