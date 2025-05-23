Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple red and orange alerts across Kerala in anticipation of intense rainfall over the coming days. Six districts — Kasaragode, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thrissur — are under orange alert.

The weather agency has forecast heavy (7–11 cm) to very heavy (12–20 cm) rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) at certain places in Kerala from May 24 to 26. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely on May 23, 27, 28, and 29. The department also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) in isolated areas across Kerala on May 23 and 24.

Red alerts in districts :

Kasaragod and Kannur from May 24 to 26

Malappuram and Kozhikode on May 25 and 26

Idukki on May 26

A red alert indicates the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, potentially causing flooding and disruption.

Orange alert in districts:

May 24: Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta

May 25: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad

May 26: Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam

Yellow alert in districts:

May 23: Palakkad, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram

May 24: Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram

May 25: Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram

May 26: Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram

May 27: Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow updates from local authorities.