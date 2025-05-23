Kerala rain: IMD issues orange alert in 6 districts today, red alert in 2 tomorrow
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple red and orange alerts across Kerala in anticipation of intense rainfall over the coming days. Six districts — Kasaragode, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thrissur — are under orange alert.
The weather agency has forecast heavy (7–11 cm) to very heavy (12–20 cm) rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) at certain places in Kerala from May 24 to 26. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely on May 23, 27, 28, and 29. The department also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) in isolated areas across Kerala on May 23 and 24.
Red alerts in districts :
Kasaragod and Kannur from May 24 to 26
Malappuram and Kozhikode on May 25 and 26
Idukki on May 26
A red alert indicates the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, potentially causing flooding and disruption.
Orange alert in districts:
May 24: Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta
May 25: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad
May 26: Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam
Yellow alert in districts:
May 23: Palakkad, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram
May 24: Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram
May 25: Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram
May 26: Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram
May 27: Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram
Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow updates from local authorities.