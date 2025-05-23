Thiruvananthapuram: The Pangode police on Friday filed the first charge-sheet in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case before the Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFMC) Court.

The case pertains to the shocking murders committed on February 24, when 23-year-old Afan killed six people over the span of three hours in Venjaramoodu. The victims included his grandmother, Salma Beevi (88), his paternal uncle, Latheef (69); his aunt, Shahida (59); his younger brother, Afsan; and his girlfriend, Farsana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charge-sheet submitted by the Pangode police runs over 450 pages. According to it, two primary motives have been identified behind the murder of his grandmother, Salma Beevi: her refusal to hand over her gold chain despite repeated demands, and her persistently criticising Afan's mother, Shemi, for financial mismanagement.

Also Read Motorcycle-borne TVM youth went on a killing spree in 3 houses traversing 16 km

The Venjaramoodu and Kilimanoor police stations are also expected to file charge-sheets soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

After murdering all six victims, Afan walked into the Venjaramoodu police station and confessed to the crime. He had used a newly bought hammer to bludgeon the victims across three houses spanning 16 kilometres, officials said.

His grandmother was the first target and was found lying in a pool of blood at her residence in Pangode. Afan’s uncle and aunt were killed at their house in SN Puram, while his younger brother and girlfriend were murdered in Perumal. Although he attempted to kill his mother, she survived the attack.