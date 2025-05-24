Kozhikode: A man from Kollam was found dead in a lodge near the Beypore harbour junction here on Saturday. The deceased is Solomon from Iravipuram, who used to work as a fish net weaver in Beypore.

Solomon, who lived at Chembans lodge in Beypore, was found lying in a pool of blood at nearby Three Star lodge. He was reportedly with his roommates at Chembans until 9 pm on Friday, raising questions about how he ended up at the other lodge.

"The reason for the death was a wound by a sharp edge in the neck. The main vessel in the neck had been cut. The body was found in a pool of blood," said Beypore station inspector Dinesh Koroth.

Meanwhile, the Beypore Police have initiated a search for a fisherman from Kollam who stayed at the room where Solomon was found dead.

The room was rented to a boat owner from Tamil Nadu, and he and his workers had been staying there for months. Due to unfavourable fishing conditions, the team left for their native places by Friday night, but the fisherman from Kollam stayed behind. He had joined the boat owner's team two days ago.

The boat owner instructed the lodge owner to collect the room key from him. When the lodge owner went to the room in the morning, he found a stranger lying in a pool of blood. Meanwhile, the fisherman from Kollam had gone missing. "We are in search of a suspect from Kollam, his whereabouts have been collected," the police said.

Solomon's mortal remains had been shifted to the Government Medical College for an autopsy.