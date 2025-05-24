Thrissur: A night of intense rain and strong winds wreaked havoc across parts of Thrissur district, triggering landslips, damaging homes, and leading to a boat mishap with two persons feared missing.

In Urulikunnu near Adupputti in Kunnamkulam, a landslip struck behind a row of houses following continuous heavy rain on Friday night. Around 20 houses are now under serious threat, with locals expressing alarm over the presence of a 20-foot-high soil embankment in the area that has long been a source of concern. Despite repeated pleas for its removal, authorities have taken no action so far. The landslip occurred behind the houses of Mandumpal Alice, Chackochen, and Prem, who, along with their neighbours, are now living in fear of further landslips if the rain continues.

Meanwhile, in Kodungallur, two people went missing after a boat carrying four men capsized during a sand mining operation in the Kanjirappuzha river near Kottappuram Fort around midnight on Friday. The missing men have been identified as Ottarattu Pradeep and Palakkapparambil Santhosh. Two others managed to swim to safety. Rescue efforts are underway, with the coastal police, fire force, and local residents conducting an extensive search to locate the missing men. The accident occurred amid rough weather conditions marked by strong winds and heavy rain.

House destroyed in the landslip at Adupputti. Photo: Special Arrangement

In Wadakkanchery, a house was damaged by falling trees due to strong winds at Thottupalam in Kanjirakode at around 3 am on Saturday. The house belonged to Krishnankutty (70), who was inside with his wife Rathnam (50) and son Manoj (24) when the trees crashed onto their tiled roof. Though the house suffered minor damage, the family escaped unharmed. Local residents rushed in to help remove the debris and ensure the family’s safety. In a separate incident, a metal roof collapsed at the Kunnamkulam rice market due to heavy winds and rain. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.