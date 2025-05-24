Strong, gusty winds swept Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening, blowing at a speed of 59 kmph, the fastest recorded in the state. The wind accompanied heavy showers in the capital city, causing trees to fall in many locations, destruction of houses, and disruption of traffic.



A tree fell at Althara, near Vellayambalam and Raj Bhavan. Giant trees fell on the road near Thiruvananthapuram Press Club and on the premises of Government Medical College Hospital.

IMD had issued a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 pm for three hours. The wind blew across the city since Friday evening. Moderate rainfall with surface wind speed of 40-50 kmph was predicted in Thiruvananthapuram. Across the district, 30 houses were partially destroyed and 12 houses suffered complete damages during the heavy showers. Two trees fell completely, damaging a house at Perumpazhathoor. Traffic was disrupted due to a tree falling in places like Neyyatinkara. A portion of the gallery's roof at the Sports Hub, Kariyavattam, was blown away by strong winds.

Recordings of gusty wind which blew across districts in Kerala above 20 knots on Friday in kmph are as follows:

Alappuzha 54

Wayanad 52

Kasaragod 50

Idukki 48

Kannur 46

Ernakulam 46

Kasaragod 46

Malappuram 46

Pathanamthitta 44

Thrissur 43

Kottayam 41

According to the fire and rescue services, winds caused maximum damage between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on Friday. Six units based in the city worked with personnel from Neyyatinkara, Chackai, Attingal and Kazhakootam. Over 100 incidents related to rainfall were reported at fire stations in the city. Damages were also reported from Vazhuthacaud, Sasthamangalam, Pappanamcode, Nemom, Attukal and Iranimuttam. In addition to wind-caused damage, waterlogging was also reported in the city.