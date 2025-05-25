Kozhikode: An infant was injured early Sunday in Kizhuparamba after the retaining wall of a newly constructed neighbouring house collapsed. One-and-a-half-month-old Arha, daughter of Aji and Aleena, sustained injuries to her forehead and was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The neighbouring house, built under the LIFE Mission project by the panchayat for a widow with two autistic children, was scheduled to be inaugurated with a housewarming ceremony later that morning. However, the retaining wall of the plot gave way, damaging Aji’s house and completely destroying the bedroom and kitchen.