Thrissur: A tree uprooted and fell on a moving train near the railway bridge in Cheruthuruthy. The incident took place around 10.30 am when the Jamnagar–Tirunelveli Express was passing through the area.

The tree crashed onto the train and the overhead electric lines, but the loco pilot acted swiftly and brought the train to a stop, preventing a potential disaster.

Train services along the route were disrupted for approximately one and a half hours. Some were temporarily halted or diverted to alternate routes.

A team from the Traction Distribution Department (TRD) arrived at the scene and cleared the fallen tree, after which services were restored on both tracks.