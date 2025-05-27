Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery 2025 Result: Check result date and time, ticket price, prize structure
The Vishu Bumper features a strong prize structure, ending at ₹300, with a second prize of ₹1 crore for each of the six series.
The Vishu Bumper features a strong prize structure, ending at ₹300, with a second prize of ₹1 crore for each of the six series.
The Vishu Bumper features a strong prize structure, ending at ₹300, with a second prize of ₹1 crore for each of the six series.
Only hours remain for the draw of the state government’s Vishu Bumper (BR-103) lottery, which offers a first prize of ₹12 crore. The draw will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, May 28. Out of the 45 lakh tickets released for sale, 42,17,380 tickets had already been sold as of 4 pm on Monday. Priced at ₹300, the Vishu Bumper tickets were issued in a total of six series.
As in previous years, Palakkad district topped the sales chart this time as well, with 9,21,020 tickets sold. Thiruvananthapuram district came second with 5,22,050 tickets sold, followed by Thrissur with 4,92,200.
The Vishu Bumper features a strong prize structure, ending at ₹300, with a second prize of ₹1 crore for each of the six series.
Vishu Bumper Lottery 2025 Draw Date & Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, May 28
Vishu Bumper Ticket Price: ₹300
Total Prize money: ₹48,59,60,000
Vishu Bumper 2025 Prize Structure:
First Prize: Common to all series
- Prize amount: ₹12,00,00,000
- Number of prizes: 1
Second Prize: One prize in each series
- Prize amount: ₹1,00,00,000
- Number of prizes: 6
Third Prize: One prize in each series
- Prize amount: ₹10,00,000
- Number of prizes: 6
Fourth Prize: One prize in each series
- Prize amount: ₹5,00,000
- Number of prizes: 6
Fifth Prize: Last four digits drawn 36 times
- Prize amount: ₹5,000
- Number of prizes: Up to 19,440
Sixth Prize: Last four digits drawn 36 times
- Prize amount: ₹2,000
- Number of prizes: Up to 19,440
Seventh Prize: Last four digits drawn 54 times
- Prize amount: ₹1,000
- Number of prizes: Up to 29,160
Eighth Prize: Last four digits drawn 270 times
- Prize amount: ₹500
- Number of prizes: Up to 1,45,800
Ninth Prize: Last four digits drawn 360 times
- Prize amount: ₹300
- Number of prizes: Up to 1,94,400
Consolation prize:
- Prize amount: ₹ 1 lakh
- Number of prizes: 5