The necropsy of the leopard, which died after it was found in a severely injured state at Nelliyampathy, will be held today. The forest officials suspect that leopard may have sustained wounds following infighting. "Preliminary assessment shows it was a wildlife attack. However, we will conduct necropsy as per protocol. Representatives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority will also be present," said a forest official with the Kollengode range.

The leopard had deep wounds to its face, neck and other body parts. The animal was found lying in a weakened state by the roadside around 2 pm on Monday. Jeep drivers who travelled along the way spotted the animal and reported to the Forest Department.

A Rapid Response Team (RRT) of the Kollengode range reached the spot and assessed the animal's condition. Officials said it was decided not to transport the animal over a long distance due to its weak condition. The leopard was rescued and caged for treatment; however, its condition worsened, and it died at midnight. According to the department authorities, samples will also be sent for toxicology analysis to rule out poisoning. The necropsy will be conducted at the Nelliyampathy forest station.