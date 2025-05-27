Kozhikode: Fresh cracks and holes have appeared on the National Highway 66 in Kozhikode district as monsoon rains intensified in the state.

On Monday night, a 25-metre-long crack appeared on the far left side of Moorad Bridge along the Payyoli–Vadakara stretch. Two lanes, including the affected one, have been blocked, with only a single lane open towards Vadakara.

"The cracks appeared on the far left of the bridge and 3 or 4 holes formed adjacent to the spot. Further, the paved tiles went down on the foot path of the bridge. The holes were closed partly using metal by midnight, still mud and water are flowing down through the holes," Payyoli Municipal Chairman V K Abdu Rahman told Onmanorama.

"It's a matter of big concern. The National Highway authority is not acting on time even after noticing the cracks. They are not available on phone now," he added. Earlier, similar cracks appeared on the Thiruvangur–Ambalapadi stretch of NH 66 last Thursday, also following heavy rains.