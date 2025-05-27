Kochi: Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is under investigation for allegedly physically assaulting his professional manager in the basement parking area of a residential complex in Kakkanad. An FIR was registered at the Infopark Police Station following a complaint lodged by the manager, Vipin Kumar, on Monday.

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 11.30 am on May 26 at the P2 basement of the DLF New Town Heights apartment complex near Eachamukku, Kakkanad, where the complainant resides.Vipin alleged that a heated argument over a social media post in which he praised another actor escalated into physical violence. The complaint states that the actror slapped him, pulled his shirt, and smashed his sunglasses by stomping on them. Vipin further alleged that the actor verbally abused him using obscene language and issued death threats.

Unni Mukundan has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt),126(2) (wrongful restraint) 296(b) (obscene acts), 351(2) (criminal intimidation and force), and Sections 324(4) and 324(5).

The FIR was filed late Monday night, hours after the alleged incident. Sub-Inspector Rafique N I is leading the investigation. Vipin has reportedly submitted medical records to substantiate his claims of physical assault, and police have already started to look into the matter.